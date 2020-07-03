6902 Westover Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range

Huge 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining. All bedrooms upstairs with additional sitting area/office space in master, his and hers closets, plus 2 additional full baths and second living room, new carpet installed 2nd floor and stairs May 2019. Downstairs features 2 dining, massive oversized living room/den, 2 pantries in kitchen, combination tile & laminate plank flooring, breakfast bar, small covered back patio and shed available for storage in privacy fenced back yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2100.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.