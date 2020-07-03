All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
6902 Westover Way
Last updated June 4 2019 at 4:51 PM

6902 Westover Way

6902 Westover Way · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Westover Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining. All bedrooms upstairs with additional sitting area/office space in master, his and hers closets, plus 2 additional full baths and second living room, new carpet installed 2nd floor and stairs May 2019. Downstairs features 2 dining, massive oversized living room/den, 2 pantries in kitchen, combination tile & laminate plank flooring, breakfast bar, small covered back patio and shed available for storage in privacy fenced back yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2100.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Westover Way have any available units?
6902 Westover Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Westover Way have?
Some of 6902 Westover Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Westover Way currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Westover Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Westover Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Westover Way is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Westover Way offer parking?
No, 6902 Westover Way does not offer parking.
Does 6902 Westover Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Westover Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Westover Way have a pool?
No, 6902 Westover Way does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Westover Way have accessible units?
No, 6902 Westover Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Westover Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Westover Way does not have units with dishwashers.

