Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:39 PM

6824 Glenwood Drive

6824 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Glenwood Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,479 sq ft home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room with wood floors and stone fireplace! Open kitchen concept with breakfast bar. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
6824 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6824 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 Glenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6824 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6824 Glenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6824 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6824 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6824 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6824 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 Glenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6824 Glenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6824 Glenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

