Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:10 PM

6821 Driffield Circle West

6821 Driffield Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Driffield Circle West, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Driffield Circle West have any available units?
6821 Driffield Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6821 Driffield Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Driffield Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Driffield Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Driffield Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Driffield Circle West offer parking?
No, 6821 Driffield Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 6821 Driffield Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Driffield Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Driffield Circle West have a pool?
No, 6821 Driffield Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Driffield Circle West have accessible units?
No, 6821 Driffield Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Driffield Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Driffield Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6821 Driffield Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6821 Driffield Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.

