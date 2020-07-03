All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6815 SPRINGDALE Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:14 AM

6815 SPRINGDALE Lane

6815 Springdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6815 Springdale Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy home with brick fire place. New paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in the bed rooms. New kitchen counter top, sink and built-in microwave. Large yard with storage shed. Close to school. One car car port.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane have any available units?
6815 SPRINGDALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane have?
Some of 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6815 SPRINGDALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane offers parking.
Does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane have a pool?
No, 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 SPRINGDALE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary