6740 Driffield Circle E

6740 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home located in a great area of North Richland Hills. Great lay out with wood floor through. Home offers 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 car garage. Master has jetted tub and double vanity. Roomy eat in kitchen. Good size backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
