Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:14 PM

6740 Driffield Circle E

6740 Driffield Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6740 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home located in a great area of North Richland Hills. Great lay out with wood floor through. Home offers 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 car garage. Master has jetted tub and double vanity. Roomy eat in kitchen. Good size backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 Driffield Circle E have any available units?
6740 Driffield Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6740 Driffield Circle E have?
Some of 6740 Driffield Circle E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 Driffield Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Driffield Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Driffield Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 6740 Driffield Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6740 Driffield Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 6740 Driffield Circle E offers parking.
Does 6740 Driffield Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 Driffield Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Driffield Circle E have a pool?
No, 6740 Driffield Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 6740 Driffield Circle E have accessible units?
No, 6740 Driffield Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Driffield Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6740 Driffield Circle E has units with dishwashers.

