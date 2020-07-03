6725 Driffield Circle East

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,714 sq ft, 2 story home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room with double sided fireplace! Open kitchen concept with beautiful cabinets and counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom accompanied by double vanity, large tub, and beautifully tiled shower. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.