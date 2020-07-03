All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:33 PM

6725 Driffield Circle East

6725 Driffield Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,714 sq ft, 2 story home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room with double sided fireplace! Open kitchen concept with beautiful cabinets and counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom accompanied by double vanity, large tub, and beautifully tiled shower. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Driffield Circle East have any available units?
6725 Driffield Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6725 Driffield Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Driffield Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Driffield Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 Driffield Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 6725 Driffield Circle East offer parking?
No, 6725 Driffield Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Driffield Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Driffield Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Driffield Circle East have a pool?
No, 6725 Driffield Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Driffield Circle East have accessible units?
No, 6725 Driffield Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Driffield Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 Driffield Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Driffield Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 Driffield Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

