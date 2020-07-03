6716 Lucas Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1971 sq. ft. 1 story home in North Richland Hills, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter pace, and breakfast area. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Formal dining and living rooms. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered patio (pergola). Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.