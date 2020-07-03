All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

6716 Lucas Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1971 sq. ft. 1 story home in North Richland Hills, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter pace, and breakfast area. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Formal dining and living rooms. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered patio (pergola). Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Lucas Lane have any available units?
6716 Lucas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Lucas Lane have?
Some of 6716 Lucas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Lucas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Lucas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Lucas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Lucas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Lucas Lane offer parking?
No, 6716 Lucas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Lucas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Lucas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Lucas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6716 Lucas Lane has a pool.
Does 6716 Lucas Lane have accessible units?
No, 6716 Lucas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Lucas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 Lucas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

