Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6708 Fair Meadows Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

6708 Fair Meadows Drive

6708 Fair Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Fair Meadows Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!***If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
This beautiful 2,210 sqft home located in Fort Worth has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and plenty of space! Living room with great brick fireplace! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet! Large backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive have any available units?
6708 Fair Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive have?
Some of 6708 Fair Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Fair Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Fair Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Fair Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Fair Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 6708 Fair Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Fair Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 6708 Fair Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 6708 Fair Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Fair Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Fair Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
