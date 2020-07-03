All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:23 AM

6701 Driffield Circle E

6701 Driffield Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Updated home with plenty of room, all bedrooms upstairs including extra large master, new flooring upstairs, carpet only on stairs

2 free weeks, move in tomorrow only pay for July (waiving the June prorate)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Driffield Circle E have any available units?
6701 Driffield Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Driffield Circle E have?
Some of 6701 Driffield Circle E's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Driffield Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Driffield Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Driffield Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Driffield Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6701 Driffield Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Driffield Circle E offers parking.
Does 6701 Driffield Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Driffield Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Driffield Circle E have a pool?
No, 6701 Driffield Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Driffield Circle E have accessible units?
No, 6701 Driffield Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Driffield Circle E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Driffield Circle E does not have units with dishwashers.

