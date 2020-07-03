Rent Calculator
6634 Central Lane
6634 Central Lane
6634 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6634 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute duplex with 2 car garage, and good sized back yard, No Carpet, new tile floors, new paint and updates, this home is ready to go!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6634 Central Lane have any available units?
6634 Central Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6634 Central Lane have?
Some of 6634 Central Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6634 Central Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Central Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Central Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6634 Central Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 6634 Central Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6634 Central Lane offers parking.
Does 6634 Central Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 Central Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Central Lane have a pool?
No, 6634 Central Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6634 Central Lane have accessible units?
No, 6634 Central Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Central Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 Central Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
