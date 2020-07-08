All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM

6628 Central Avenue

6628 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6628 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 2-2-2 Duplex in NRH, Birdville, ISD! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, neutral colors and more! Large family room has tray ceilings, a classic brick woodburning fireplace and vinyl flooring - great for those with allergies. Dining area is open to the bright kitchen with white cabinetry, full size utility room plus refrigerator included! Sizable master suite has a 5x3 walk-in closet and private bath with an extended vanity. Great secondary bedroom offers a separate vanity and storage space. Large backyard, two car garage, in a great location near parks, schools, shopping and restaurants. One small pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 Central Avenue have any available units?
6628 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 Central Avenue have?
Some of 6628 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6628 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6628 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6628 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 6628 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 6628 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6628 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6628 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.

