6628 Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 2-2-2 Duplex in NRH, Birdville, ISD! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, neutral colors and more! Large family room has tray ceilings, a classic brick woodburning fireplace and vinyl flooring - great for those with allergies. Dining area is open to the bright kitchen with white cabinetry, full size utility room plus refrigerator included! Sizable master suite has a 5x3 walk-in closet and private bath with an extended vanity. Great secondary bedroom offers a separate vanity and storage space. Large backyard, two car garage, in a great location near parks, schools, shopping and restaurants. One small pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.