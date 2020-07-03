Large two bed room duplex, with two full baths. Large yard on corner lot with carport and outside stroage. Kitchen and bath have ceramic tile floors. Fresh paint though out, new vinyl plank floors. New kitchen counter top and sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6611 Central Avenue have any available units?
6611 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.