North Richland Hills, TX
6611 Central Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

6611 Central Avenue

6611 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6611 Central Ave, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large two bed room duplex, with two full baths. Large yard on corner lot with carport and outside stroage. Kitchen and bath have ceramic tile floors. Fresh paint though out, new vinyl plank floors. New kitchen counter top and sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Central Avenue have any available units?
6611 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 Central Avenue have?
Some of 6611 Central Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6611 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6611 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 6611 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 6611 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6611 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.

