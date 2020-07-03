6603 Sable Dr: 2-bedrooms, 2-baths, 1-car carport with storage room. Nice sized fenced back yard. New roof and exterior paint. Currently being cleaned and repaired. Also being updated with new flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6601 Sable Drive have any available units?
6601 Sable Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.