Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6536 Northern Dancer Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:10 PM

6536 Northern Dancer Drive

6536 Northern Dancer Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6536 Northern Dancer Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new energy efficient townhome. Open concept with kitchen, dining, living area, half bath and pocket office on the first floor. The kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs separated by a spacious loft area. You will be blown away by the enormous master closet. Brand new washer and dryer are included in the lease and located upstairs. 2 car garage located in the rear. Easy access to highways. Steps away from TEXRail which extends from Ft. Worth to NRH, downtown Grapevine and terminal B at DFW airport. Be the first to live in the low maintenance, energy efficient home in a prime location. Virtual tour in link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive have any available units?
6536 Northern Dancer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive have?
Some of 6536 Northern Dancer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6536 Northern Dancer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6536 Northern Dancer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 Northern Dancer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6536 Northern Dancer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6536 Northern Dancer Drive offers parking.
Does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6536 Northern Dancer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive have a pool?
No, 6536 Northern Dancer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive have accessible units?
No, 6536 Northern Dancer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 Northern Dancer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6536 Northern Dancer Drive has units with dishwashers.

