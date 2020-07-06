6536 Northern Dancer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new energy efficient townhome. Open concept with kitchen, dining, living area, half bath and pocket office on the first floor. The kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs separated by a spacious loft area. You will be blown away by the enormous master closet. Brand new washer and dryer are included in the lease and located upstairs. 2 car garage located in the rear. Easy access to highways. Steps away from TEXRail which extends from Ft. Worth to NRH, downtown Grapevine and terminal B at DFW airport. Be the first to live in the low maintenance, energy efficient home in a prime location. Virtual tour in link