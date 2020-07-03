All apartments in North Richland Hills
6535 Central

6535 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Central Ave, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Super cute duplex, everything remodeled, NO CARPETS! storage and covered parking on the side

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Central have any available units?
6535 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 Central have?
Some of 6535 Central's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Central currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Central pet-friendly?
No, 6535 Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6535 Central offer parking?
Yes, 6535 Central offers parking.
Does 6535 Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Central have a pool?
No, 6535 Central does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Central have accessible units?
No, 6535 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Central does not have units with dishwashers.

