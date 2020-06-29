Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6533 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6533 Central Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6533 Central Avenue
6533 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
6533 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute duplex, large back yard, everything remodeled, NO CARPET! new floors, new bathroom tiles, new counter tops, no garage but storage and covered parking on the side, ready to go!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6533 Central Avenue have any available units?
6533 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6533 Central Avenue have?
Some of 6533 Central Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6533 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 6533 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 6533 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 6533 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6533 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Similar Pages
North Richland Hills 1 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with Parking
North Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary