Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6525 Victoria Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:48 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6525 Victoria Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
6525 Victoria Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful and roomy home slit bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6525 Victoria Avenue have any available units?
6525 Victoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6525 Victoria Avenue have?
Some of 6525 Victoria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6525 Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Victoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6525 Victoria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 6525 Victoria Avenue offer parking?
No, 6525 Victoria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6525 Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6525 Victoria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 6525 Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6525 Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6525 Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 Victoria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
