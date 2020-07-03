All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:39 AM

6495 Central Avenue

6495 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6495 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 2 2 Duplex, New Capet in all bedrooms, tile in common areas, master down stairs, 2 other good sized rooms upstairs, great location for schools and shopping, pets on a cases by case biases, 1 pet under 25 lbs considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6495 Central Avenue have any available units?
6495 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6495 Central Avenue have?
Some of 6495 Central Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6495 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6495 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6495 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6495 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6495 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6495 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 6495 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6495 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6495 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 6495 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6495 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6495 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6495 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6495 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.

