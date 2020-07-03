6495 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 2 2 Duplex, New Capet in all bedrooms, tile in common areas, master down stairs, 2 other good sized rooms upstairs, great location for schools and shopping, pets on a cases by case biases, 1 pet under 25 lbs considered
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6495 Central Avenue have any available units?
6495 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.