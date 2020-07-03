6440 Wakefield Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 North Park Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept 3-2 home with a lot of natural light. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closet space. The covered patio in back overlooks a large fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6440 Wakefield Road have any available units?
6440 Wakefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.