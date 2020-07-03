All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6440 Wakefield Road

6440 Wakefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6440 Wakefield Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept 3-2 home with a lot of natural light. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closet space. The covered patio in back overlooks a large fenced in yard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Wakefield Road have any available units?
6440 Wakefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 Wakefield Road have?
Some of 6440 Wakefield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 Wakefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Wakefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Wakefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Wakefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6440 Wakefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 6440 Wakefield Road offers parking.
Does 6440 Wakefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Wakefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Wakefield Road have a pool?
No, 6440 Wakefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Wakefield Road have accessible units?
No, 6440 Wakefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Wakefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 Wakefield Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
