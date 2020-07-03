All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:17 PM

6440 Buckingham Trail

6440 Buckingham Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6440 Buckingham Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Buckingham Trail have any available units?
6440 Buckingham Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6440 Buckingham Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Buckingham Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Buckingham Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Buckingham Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6440 Buckingham Trail offer parking?
No, 6440 Buckingham Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6440 Buckingham Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Buckingham Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Buckingham Trail have a pool?
No, 6440 Buckingham Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Buckingham Trail have accessible units?
No, 6440 Buckingham Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Buckingham Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 Buckingham Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 Buckingham Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6440 Buckingham Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

