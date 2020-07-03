6420 Buckingham Trl

6420 Buckingham Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 North Park Estates
Easy access to Shopping and highways. Birdville ISD - Great property with wood like flooring everywhere but master bedroom and one secondary bedroom. Great sized bedrooms and nice closet space. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard! No neighbors in back. HVAC filters delivered to the property each month. Vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
