6420 Buckingham Trl

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy access to Shopping and highways. Birdville ISD - Great property with wood like flooring everywhere but master bedroom and one secondary bedroom. Great sized bedrooms and nice closet space. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard! No neighbors in back. HVAC filters delivered to the property each month. Vouchers accepted.



(RLNE4572351)