Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6420 Buckingham Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6420 Buckingham Trl

6420 Buckingham Trail · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6420 Buckingham Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy access to Shopping and highways. Birdville ISD - Great property with wood like flooring everywhere but master bedroom and one secondary bedroom. Great sized bedrooms and nice closet space. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard! No neighbors in back. HVAC filters delivered to the property each month. Vouchers accepted.

(RLNE4572351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Buckingham Trl have any available units?
6420 Buckingham Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Buckingham Trl have?
Some of 6420 Buckingham Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Buckingham Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Buckingham Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Buckingham Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Buckingham Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Buckingham Trl offer parking?
No, 6420 Buckingham Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6420 Buckingham Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Buckingham Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Buckingham Trl have a pool?
No, 6420 Buckingham Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Buckingham Trl have accessible units?
No, 6420 Buckingham Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Buckingham Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Buckingham Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

