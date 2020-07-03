All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:16 AM

6409 Whitney Court

6409 Whitney Court · No Longer Available
Location

6409 Whitney Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A great home full of custom charm! Sunroom with built-ins, covered patio, shaded back yd, appliances, beautiful floors, fantastic kitchen. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 Whitney Court have any available units?
6409 Whitney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6409 Whitney Court currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Whitney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Whitney Court pet-friendly?
No, 6409 Whitney Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6409 Whitney Court offer parking?
No, 6409 Whitney Court does not offer parking.
Does 6409 Whitney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Whitney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Whitney Court have a pool?
No, 6409 Whitney Court does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Whitney Court have accessible units?
No, 6409 Whitney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Whitney Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Whitney Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6409 Whitney Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6409 Whitney Court does not have units with air conditioning.

