Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6408 Sunrise Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 9:00 AM

6408 Sunrise Drive

6408 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Sunrise Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,505 sq ft, 1 story home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
6408 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6408 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Sunrise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
No, 6408 Sunrise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
No, 6408 Sunrise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 6408 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Sunrise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

