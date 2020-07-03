All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6404 Sunrise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6404 Sunrise Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:11 PM

6404 Sunrise Drive

6404 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6404 Sunrise Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, with 2 car garage. Open kitchen to living room with wood floors. Large fenced yard. Good location. App fee $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
6404 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 6404 Sunrise Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6404 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Sunrise Drive offers parking.
Does 6404 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
No, 6404 Sunrise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 6404 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary