All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6324 Saint Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6324 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:55 AM

6324 Saint Andrews Drive

6324 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6324 Saint Andrews Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5111058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
6324 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6324 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6324 Saint Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6324 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary