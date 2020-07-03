All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:53 PM

6314 MARK Court

6314 Mark Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Mark Ct, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good size rooms, all three bedrooms have walk-in closets. Living area has new luxury vinyl plank flooring. ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. New carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced back yard and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 MARK Court have any available units?
6314 MARK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 MARK Court have?
Some of 6314 MARK Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 MARK Court currently offering any rent specials?
6314 MARK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 MARK Court pet-friendly?
No, 6314 MARK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6314 MARK Court offer parking?
Yes, 6314 MARK Court offers parking.
Does 6314 MARK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 MARK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 MARK Court have a pool?
No, 6314 MARK Court does not have a pool.
Does 6314 MARK Court have accessible units?
No, 6314 MARK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 MARK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 MARK Court has units with dishwashers.

