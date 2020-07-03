Good size rooms, all three bedrooms have walk-in closets. Living area has new luxury vinyl plank flooring. ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. New carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced back yard and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6314 MARK Court have any available units?
6314 MARK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.