6314 Christy Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Roomy living space with wood burning fire place. Two car garage with opener. Separate laundry room inside the house, fence back yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Luxury plank flooring though out the rest of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6314 Christy Court have any available units?
6314 Christy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.