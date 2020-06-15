All apartments in North Richland Hills
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6314 Christy Court
Last updated March 31 2019 at 12:32 AM

6314 Christy Court

6314 Christy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Christy Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Roomy living space with wood burning fire place. Two car garage with opener. Separate laundry room inside the house, fence back yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Luxury plank flooring though out the rest of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Christy Court have any available units?
6314 Christy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 Christy Court have?
Some of 6314 Christy Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Christy Court currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Christy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Christy Court pet-friendly?
No, 6314 Christy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6314 Christy Court offer parking?
Yes, 6314 Christy Court offers parking.
Does 6314 Christy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Christy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Christy Court have a pool?
No, 6314 Christy Court does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Christy Court have accessible units?
No, 6314 Christy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Christy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 Christy Court has units with dishwashers.

