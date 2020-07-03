Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6300 Buckingham Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6300 Buckingham Trl
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:32 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6300 Buckingham Trl
6300 Buckingham Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
6300 Buckingham Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Richland Hills. Incredibly spacious living room with fireplace and hearth! Huge yard. Closing to I-820, shopping and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have any available units?
6300 Buckingham Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6300 Buckingham Trl have?
Some of 6300 Buckingham Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6300 Buckingham Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Buckingham Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Buckingham Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Buckingham Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Buckingham Trl offers parking.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Buckingham Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have a pool?
No, 6300 Buckingham Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have accessible units?
No, 6300 Buckingham Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Buckingham Trl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Similar Pages
North Richland Hills 1 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with Parking
North Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary