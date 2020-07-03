All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6300 Buckingham Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6300 Buckingham Trl
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:32 AM

6300 Buckingham Trl

6300 Buckingham Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6300 Buckingham Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Richland Hills. Incredibly spacious living room with fireplace and hearth! Huge yard. Closing to I-820, shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have any available units?
6300 Buckingham Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Buckingham Trl have?
Some of 6300 Buckingham Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Buckingham Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Buckingham Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Buckingham Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Buckingham Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Buckingham Trl offers parking.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Buckingham Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have a pool?
No, 6300 Buckingham Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have accessible units?
No, 6300 Buckingham Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Buckingham Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Buckingham Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary