North Richland Hills, TX
6250 Rosewood Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

6250 Rosewood Dr

6250 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6250 Rosewood Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
North Richland Hills 1/1 $1068

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($100/mo), Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Concierge Services, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Rosewood Dr have any available units?
6250 Rosewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 Rosewood Dr have?
Some of 6250 Rosewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 Rosewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Rosewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Rosewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6250 Rosewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6250 Rosewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6250 Rosewood Dr offers parking.
Does 6250 Rosewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Rosewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Rosewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6250 Rosewood Dr has a pool.
Does 6250 Rosewood Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 6250 Rosewood Dr has accessible units.
Does 6250 Rosewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6250 Rosewood Dr has units with dishwashers.

