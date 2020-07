6209 Gayle Drive

Amenities

Quiet culdesac, walk to NRH Town Center with pond, greenbelt, park, library, symphony hall, hockey facility AND exemplary schools. Updated windows, water heater, furnace, oversized AC, doors, carpet & wood laminate plank, fresh paint, 22 ft deep garage. 3 large rooms with huge organizer closets, spacious baths with long vanity, wall linen closets, shower, tub, toilet room. Large open eatin kitchen with refrigerator, breakfast bar, space for dining hutch, planter window above sink. Great Room with vaulted ceiling & brick accent wall opens into dining & kitchen on one side & french doors to 2nd recreation living room with sliding door to 16 ft deck in private backyard