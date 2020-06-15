All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 5904 Holiday Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
5904 Holiday Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5904 Holiday Lane

5904 Holiday Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5904 Holiday Ln, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 2/1.5 town home is directly across the street from Liberty Park and within a short walking distance to Richland High! With upgraded carpeting upstairs and wood like flooring in living room, granite like counter tops, black appliances (FRIDGE INCLUDED!) and updated plumbing and light fixtures, this town home is a show stopper. Downstairs, the living room with wood burning fireplace is open to the dining area and kitchen as well as a 1/2 bath. Both bedrooms feature gorgeous trey ceilings and walk in closets. The shared full bath upstairs includes a full size tub/shower combo.With ample parking and full size washer/dryer connections, this beautiful town home won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Holiday Lane have any available units?
5904 Holiday Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Holiday Lane have?
Some of 5904 Holiday Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Holiday Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Holiday Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Holiday Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Holiday Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Holiday Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Holiday Lane offers parking.
Does 5904 Holiday Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Holiday Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Holiday Lane have a pool?
No, 5904 Holiday Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Holiday Lane have accessible units?
No, 5904 Holiday Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Holiday Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Holiday Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary