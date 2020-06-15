5904 Holiday Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

This updated 2/1.5 town home is directly across the street from Liberty Park and within a short walking distance to Richland High! With upgraded carpeting upstairs and wood like flooring in living room, granite like counter tops, black appliances (FRIDGE INCLUDED!) and updated plumbing and light fixtures, this town home is a show stopper. Downstairs, the living room with wood burning fireplace is open to the dining area and kitchen as well as a 1/2 bath. Both bedrooms feature gorgeous trey ceilings and walk in closets. The shared full bath upstairs includes a full size tub/shower combo.With ample parking and full size washer/dryer connections, this beautiful town home won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.