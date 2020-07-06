All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:15 AM

5811 Crestwood Circle E

5811 Crestwood Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Crestwood Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom home! Split bedrooms, master has wood tile and carpet in other 2 bedrooms. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in living area open to dining room. Covered patio with large back yard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Crestwood Circle E have any available units?
5811 Crestwood Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 Crestwood Circle E have?
Some of 5811 Crestwood Circle E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Crestwood Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Crestwood Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Crestwood Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Crestwood Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5811 Crestwood Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 5811 Crestwood Circle E offers parking.
Does 5811 Crestwood Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Crestwood Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Crestwood Circle E have a pool?
No, 5811 Crestwood Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Crestwood Circle E have accessible units?
No, 5811 Crestwood Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Crestwood Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 Crestwood Circle E has units with dishwashers.

