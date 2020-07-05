All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5733 Cancun Drive

5733 Cancun Drive
Location

5733 Cancun Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, fireplace and small fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 Cancun Drive have any available units?
5733 Cancun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 5733 Cancun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Cancun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Cancun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5733 Cancun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5733 Cancun Drive offer parking?
No, 5733 Cancun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5733 Cancun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 Cancun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Cancun Drive have a pool?
No, 5733 Cancun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Cancun Drive have accessible units?
No, 5733 Cancun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Cancun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5733 Cancun Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5733 Cancun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5733 Cancun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

