Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5728 Bermuda Drive

5728 Bermuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Bermuda Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have any available units?
5728 Bermuda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 5728 Bermuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Bermuda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Bermuda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Bermuda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive offer parking?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have a pool?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

