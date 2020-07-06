Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 5728 Bermuda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
5728 Bermuda Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5728 Bermuda Drive
5728 Bermuda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
5728 Bermuda Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have any available units?
5728 Bermuda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
Is 5728 Bermuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Bermuda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Bermuda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Bermuda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive offer parking?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have a pool?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Bermuda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Bermuda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Similar Pages
North Richland Hills 1 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with Parking
North Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary