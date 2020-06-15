All apartments in North Richland Hills
5716 Newman Dr
5716 Newman Dr

5716 Newman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Newman Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and fireplace in living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FgWKsoT3zb&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

