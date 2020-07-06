All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
5712 Caracas Drive
5712 Caracas Drive

5712 Caracas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Caracas Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and his/hers walk-in closets! Covered back patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease if moved-in by 10/31/18!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Caracas Drive have any available units?
5712 Caracas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Caracas Drive have?
Some of 5712 Caracas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Caracas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Caracas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Caracas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Caracas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Caracas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Caracas Drive offers parking.
Does 5712 Caracas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Caracas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Caracas Drive have a pool?
No, 5712 Caracas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Caracas Drive have accessible units?
No, 5712 Caracas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Caracas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Caracas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

