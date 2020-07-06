All apartments in North Richland Hills
5613 Cork Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5613 Cork Lane

5613 Cork Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Cork Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,238 sf home is located in North Richland, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Cork Lane have any available units?
5613 Cork Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Cork Lane have?
Some of 5613 Cork Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Cork Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Cork Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Cork Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Cork Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Cork Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Cork Lane offers parking.
Does 5613 Cork Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Cork Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Cork Lane have a pool?
No, 5613 Cork Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Cork Lane have accessible units?
No, 5613 Cork Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Cork Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Cork Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

