5513 Susan Lee Lane

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large bonus enclosed room on back of house, all weather covered porch area leading to lovely in-ground pool in back yard. Pool chemical service is included in the lease, tenants are responsible for lawn care and keeping pool clean of grass & debris from trees. Master suite has his & hers closets, oversized bedroom and updated counters. Secondary bedroom next to master has built in shelves and three closets. Large hall bath updates include new counters and mirrors. Laundry room has pantry storage and oversized garage includes two work benches for tenant use. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. $1600.00 security deposit required. Property can be held for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.