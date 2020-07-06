All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5513 Susan Lee Lane

5513 Susan Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Susan Lee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large bonus enclosed room on back of house, all weather covered porch area leading to lovely in-ground pool in back yard. Pool chemical service is included in the lease, tenants are responsible for lawn care and keeping pool clean of grass & debris from trees. Master suite has his & hers closets, oversized bedroom and updated counters. Secondary bedroom next to master has built in shelves and three closets. Large hall bath updates include new counters and mirrors. Laundry room has pantry storage and oversized garage includes two work benches for tenant use. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. $1600.00 security deposit required. Property can be held for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

