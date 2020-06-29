All apartments in North Richland Hills
5512 Misty Meadow Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:41 PM

5512 Misty Meadow Drive

5512 Misty Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Misty Meadow Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply STUNNING in North Richland Hills! OVER 2100 square feet offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with TWO living and TWO dining! Upgrades and special features throughout make this your FIRST choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
5512 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 5512 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Misty Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Misty Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5512 Misty Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5512 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Misty Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

