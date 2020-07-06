5505 Dublin Lane

Amenities

Adorable 3/2/2 with sunroom located in North Richland Hills. Light and bright open floorplan with laminate flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen. Front entry opens to spacious living area featuring tall ceilings and stone wood burning fireplace with mantle. Open kitchen offers tons of cabinets and ample cooking space complete with appliances including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Plush carpeted bedrooms with oversized closets and ceiling fans. Master suite boasts updated vanity, ceramic tile shower surround and walk in closet. Fullsize utility connections with built in shelf, efficient storage options and much more! Beautiful glass air conditioned sunroom, storage building & fenced yard! Must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Non-Refundable fee plus $15 monthly fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Storage