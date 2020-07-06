All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

5505 Dublin Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3/2/2 with sunroom located in North Richland Hills. Light and bright open floorplan with laminate flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen. Front entry opens to spacious living area featuring tall ceilings and stone wood burning fireplace with mantle. Open kitchen offers tons of cabinets and ample cooking space complete with appliances including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Plush carpeted bedrooms with oversized closets and ceiling fans. Master suite boasts updated vanity, ceramic tile shower surround and walk in closet. Fullsize utility connections with built in shelf, efficient storage options and much more! Beautiful glass air conditioned sunroom, storage building & fenced yard! Must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Non-Refundable fee plus $15 monthly fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Dublin Lane have any available units?
5505 Dublin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Dublin Lane have?
Some of 5505 Dublin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Dublin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Dublin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Dublin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Dublin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Dublin Lane offer parking?
No, 5505 Dublin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Dublin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Dublin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Dublin Lane have a pool?
No, 5505 Dublin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Dublin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5505 Dublin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Dublin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Dublin Lane has units with dishwashers.

