All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 5325 Northridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
5325 Northridge Boulevard
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:04 AM

5325 Northridge Boulevard

5325 Northridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5325 Northridge Boulevard, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
New carpet & fresh paint make this 3 2 2 carport duplex picture perfect. Fantastic location near schools, shopping, restaurants, everything! Nicely landscaped yard is the icing on the cake. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Northridge Boulevard have any available units?
5325 Northridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Northridge Boulevard have?
Some of 5325 Northridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Northridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Northridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Northridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Northridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5325 Northridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Northridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5325 Northridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 Northridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Northridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5325 Northridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Northridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5325 Northridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Northridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Northridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary