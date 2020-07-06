5116 Maryanna Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Richland Terrace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in North Richland Hills has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5116 Maryanna Way have any available units?
5116 Maryanna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.