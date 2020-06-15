All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5033 Winder Court

5033 Winder Court · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Winder Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 beds 2 bath unit complete with one car detached garage. This apartment has the looks and all the comforts of home! New plank flooring, new appliance package, New cabinetry and complete paint. Relax in your oversized garden tub surrounded with special crafted tile design, bathroom includes shower and double sink vanity. Extraordinary bright LED lighting package throughout. New windows for energy efficiency. Close access to 820, 121, and I-30. Escape from busy life in the comforts of North Richland Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Winder Court have any available units?
5033 Winder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Winder Court have?
Some of 5033 Winder Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Winder Court currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Winder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Winder Court pet-friendly?
No, 5033 Winder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5033 Winder Court offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Winder Court offers parking.
Does 5033 Winder Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Winder Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Winder Court have a pool?
No, 5033 Winder Court does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Winder Court have accessible units?
No, 5033 Winder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Winder Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 Winder Court has units with dishwashers.

