5016 Susan Lee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Richland Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Great rental property easy freeway access to 183-121. Close to shopping and NE Mall. Great schools. Property is newly renovated, upgraded kitchen, granite counters, new flooring throughout. Optional 4th Bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
