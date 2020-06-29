5009 Nevada Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39f909a03e ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a large living room. Property is surrounded by mature trees. Currently under renovation. More Pictures to follow!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1900.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300