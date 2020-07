Amenities

COMING AUGUST 1!! Newly rehabbed three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home on spacious lot. Fresh paint inside and out. New carpet in bedrooms. wood grained, vinyl plank flooring in all other areas. New Kitchen white Shaker style cabinets with quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, gas range and new refrigerator freezer. Fenced yard with sprinkler system.