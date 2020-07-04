All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:53 PM

3758 Denton Highway

3758 Denton Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3758 Denton Highway, North Richland Hills, TX 76117

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom that comes with 1410 SqFt of living space. Oversized kitchen offering lots of cabinets & great appliances. 2 Car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 Denton Highway have any available units?
3758 Denton Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 3758 Denton Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3758 Denton Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 Denton Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3758 Denton Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 3758 Denton Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3758 Denton Highway offers parking.
Does 3758 Denton Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3758 Denton Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 Denton Highway have a pool?
No, 3758 Denton Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3758 Denton Highway have accessible units?
No, 3758 Denton Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 Denton Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3758 Denton Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3758 Denton Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3758 Denton Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

