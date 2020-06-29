1601 Weyland Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport dog park parking pool racquetball court internet access tennis court volleyball court

North Richland Hills 1/1 $830



Exterior Amenities: 3 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Tennis court, 7 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Racquetball, Volleyball, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 839



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group