Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
1601 Weyland Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

1601 Weyland Dr

1601 Weyland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Weyland Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
parking
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
North Richland Hills 1/1 $830

Exterior Amenities: 3 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Tennis court, 7 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Racquetball, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 839

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Weyland Dr have any available units?
1601 Weyland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Weyland Dr have?
Some of 1601 Weyland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Weyland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Weyland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Weyland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Weyland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Weyland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Weyland Dr offers parking.
Does 1601 Weyland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Weyland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Weyland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Weyland Dr has a pool.
Does 1601 Weyland Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1601 Weyland Dr has accessible units.
Does 1601 Weyland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Weyland Dr has units with dishwashers.

