Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dog grooming area hot tub new construction online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

Springs at Creekside Apartments is gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the New Braunfels area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the Comal Independent School District is convenient to everything. Great shopping and dining are nearby all along I-35 & TX-46 in the 78310 zip code! Many large employers are within a short commute. Each apartment is designed for your comfort with private ground level entries, open kitchen layouts, wood laminate floors, granite counter-tops, 2" faux wood blinds, spacious closets and black or stainless appliances. Private balconies and patios are available, as are attached and detached garages. Springs at Creekside has many floor plans to meet your needs. Studios are 626 sf; 1 bedroom apartments range from 760-857 sf; 2 bedroom apartments range from 1,062-1,185 sf; and 3 bedroom apartments range from 1,334-1,430 sf. For leasing information,