Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

957 Brown Rock

957 Brown Rock Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

957 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 957 Brown Rock · Avail. Jul 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
957 Brown Rock Available 07/15/20 Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! - Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Tile Countertops, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, High Ceilings, Walk in Closets, Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, and Garage Door Opener! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3302809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Brown Rock have any available units?
957 Brown Rock has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 957 Brown Rock have?
Some of 957 Brown Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Brown Rock currently offering any rent specials?
957 Brown Rock isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Brown Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 Brown Rock is pet friendly.
Does 957 Brown Rock offer parking?
Yes, 957 Brown Rock does offer parking.
Does 957 Brown Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Brown Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Brown Rock have a pool?
No, 957 Brown Rock does not have a pool.
Does 957 Brown Rock have accessible units?
No, 957 Brown Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Brown Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Brown Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 957 Brown Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 957 Brown Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
